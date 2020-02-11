Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312,925 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.90% of Atlantica Yield worth $24,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $7,939,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. 34,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

