Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $154.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,111. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -138.26, a PEG ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.19. Atlassian has a one year low of $99.77 and a one year high of $153.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average of $130.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $50,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $262,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.