Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.87 million.

Shares of ACB opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$1.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Pi Financial downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

