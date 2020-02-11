Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.87 million.
Shares of ACB opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$1.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.99.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
