Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 100,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auryn Resources stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 102,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,580. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

