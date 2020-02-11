Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) Insider Buys A$100,000.00 in Stock

Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons bought 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($70,921.99).
Auteco Minerals Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of $21.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01.
Auteco Minerals Company Profile
