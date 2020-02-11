Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) Insider Buys A$100,000.00 in Stock

Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons bought 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($70,921.99).

Auteco Minerals Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of $21.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01.

Auteco Minerals Company Profile

Auteco Minerals Limited explores for gold properties in Australia. The company also explores for copper, iron, and nickel deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Punt Hill iron oxide copper-gold project located on the eastern margin of the Gawler Craton, South Australia. The company is based in Adelaide, Australia.

