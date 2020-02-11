AutoNation’s (AN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

AutoNation (NYSE:AN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.
AN stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,687. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,308,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in AutoNation by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 666,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 353,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after buying an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
