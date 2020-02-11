AutoNation’s (AN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

AutoNation (NYSE:AN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,687. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,308,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in AutoNation by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 666,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 353,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after buying an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.