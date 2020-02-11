AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,705,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,050.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,137.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $871.33 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

