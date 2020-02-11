AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $223.28

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $223.28 and last traded at $222.76, with a volume of 3272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average of $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

