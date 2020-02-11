Aventus (AVT) One Day Volume Tops $13,697.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Aventus has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $707,533.00 and $13,697.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Gatecoin, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aventus

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Mercatox, Gatecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

