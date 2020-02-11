Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $299.82

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.82 and traded as high as $322.89. Avingtrans shares last traded at $317.50, with a volume of 18,587 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Avingtrans in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

