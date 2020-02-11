Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $38.15, approximately 57,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 820,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.