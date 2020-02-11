AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

AVVIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Investec raised AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 109,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,011. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

About AVIVA PLC/ADR

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

