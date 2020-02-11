Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 113,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

