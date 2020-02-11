Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 561 ($7.38) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 587.10 ($7.72).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 556.20 ($7.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 613.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 553.91. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

