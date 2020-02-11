Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.78. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 1,230 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,819,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,644 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

