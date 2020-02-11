Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.78. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 1,230 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
