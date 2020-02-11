Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAKK. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut Bakkavor Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 147 ($1.93).

Shares of BAKK opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.81) on Monday. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.19. The stock has a market cap of $805.40 million and a PE ratio of 18.11.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

