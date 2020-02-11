Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

