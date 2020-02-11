Banyan Network (BBN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $235,601.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEx, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000599 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 181.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

