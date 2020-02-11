BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get BAVARIAN NORDIC/S alerts:

Shares of BVNRY remained flat at $$10.46 during midday trading on Monday. 799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (BVNRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.