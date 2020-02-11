Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $322,018.16

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $322,018.16 and traded as high as $340,448.34. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $340,361.00, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $554.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340,234.44 and a 200 day moving average of $322,341.39.

About Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

