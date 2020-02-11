BidaskClub Lowers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of RGLD opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02. Royal Gold has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

