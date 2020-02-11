Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises about 4.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $72,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Biogen by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from to in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Svb Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,553. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

