BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 198.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,341 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSTC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $476.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.25.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. Equities analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSTC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

