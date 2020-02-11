Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $883.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $261,838.00 and approximately $883.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00706965 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00123100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001959 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001451 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates, Bitfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.