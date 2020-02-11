BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Yum! Brands (NASDAQ:YUM) Head-To-Head Analysis

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yum! Brands pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BJ’s Restaurants has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Yum! Brands has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 3.60% 13.38% 4.32% Yum! Brands 23.12% -13.90% 22.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BJ’s Restaurants and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 9 0 2.53 Yum! Brands 1 15 5 0 2.19

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $112.24, indicating a potential upside of 9.10%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Yum! Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.12 billion 0.73 $50.81 million $2.35 18.03 Yum! Brands $5.60 billion 5.56 $1.29 billion $3.55 28.98

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Restaurants. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

