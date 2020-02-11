Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 139.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 168.2%.

BSM traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,776. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

