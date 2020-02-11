BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.