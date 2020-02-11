BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
EGF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $13.52.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
