BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

EGF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.