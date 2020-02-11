BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BKT remained flat at $$6.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,512. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

In other BlackRock Income Trust news, insider Murray Ian 4,285,714 shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.