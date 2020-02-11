Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUH)

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUH traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

