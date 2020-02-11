BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $17.83.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

