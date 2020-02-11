BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,120. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

