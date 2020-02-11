Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BQH)

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BQH remained flat at $$15.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $292,332.48.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

