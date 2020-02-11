Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,008,314 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

