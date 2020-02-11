Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Shares Down 1.8%

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 68,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $3.28 million and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1,588.34, a current ratio of 1,588.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.81.

Get Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.