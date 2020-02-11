BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.33 ($0.94) and last traded at A$1.33 ($0.94), approximately 27,060 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.33 ($0.94).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.33. The company has a market cap of $196.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51.

Get BlackWall Property Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Robin Tedder acquired 256,469 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$379,574.12 ($269,201.50). Also, insider Stuart Brown 1,035,326 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,142,922 shares of company stock worth $1,614,265.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.