Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 7.7%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), approximately 875,880 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 560,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36.

In other Bluebird Merchant Ventures news, insider Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing gold properties. It holds interests in the Batangas gold project located in the Philippines, as well as holds interest in gold projects in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

