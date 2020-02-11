B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

