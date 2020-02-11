Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.44

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.44 and last traded at C$49.29, with a volume of 9941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total value of C$301,693.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total transaction of C$64,371.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$383,476.20.

About Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

