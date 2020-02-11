Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) Shares Down 16.6%

Bonavista Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) shares were down 16.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPUF)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.