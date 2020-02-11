Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
ASX:BLD traded up A$0.14 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching A$4.74 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,651,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,000. Boral has a 12-month low of A$3.93 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of A$5.74 ($4.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.91.
Boral Company Profile
