Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

ASX:BLD traded up A$0.14 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching A$4.74 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,651,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,000. Boral has a 12-month low of A$3.93 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of A$5.74 ($4.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.91.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

