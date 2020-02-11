BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BP by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. 5,307,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,468,465. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

