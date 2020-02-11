Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,750,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.56. 2,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,344. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

