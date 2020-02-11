Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.