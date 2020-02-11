Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Buyback Plan

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.33. 16,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 151.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

