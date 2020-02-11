Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,367 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises about 1.9% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 109.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 883,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $5,666,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 277,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,452 shares during the period.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Brink’s stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.44. 3,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,641. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

