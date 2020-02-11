Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

