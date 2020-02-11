Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 10.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $28,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,495,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,785,000 after buying an additional 1,515,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,614,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,986,000 after buying an additional 469,347 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,721. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

