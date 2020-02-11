Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-1.97 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-1.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,916. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

