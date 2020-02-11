Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-1.97 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

